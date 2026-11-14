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Fuel Prices Fell this Week in Iowa, Still Up From a Year Ago
By Jennifer Wilkerson,13 days ago
Gas prices fell in Iowa this week, according to AAA. As of Wednesday, the price of regular unleaded gasoline averaged $3.82 across Iowa. Prices fell 15 cents from last week’s price and are up $1.02 from a year ago. The national average on Wednesday was $3.98, down 14 cents from last week’s price. Last year at this time the national average was $3.08.
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