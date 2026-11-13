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ESPN’s FPI predicts winner of Texas at LSU
By Mark Kern,9 days ago
ESPN’s FPI has been making predictions for all of the biggest games of the college football season, and Week 11 isn’t any different. The stakes are getting bigger each week, and there isn’t an SEC game in Week 11 with more on the line then Texas and LSU. The Longhorns picked up a big road win at Missouri in Week 10, while LSU is coming off a disappointing blowout loss at home against Alabama. This game is especially big in the College Football Playoff race. With the game being in Baton Rouge, the FPI doesn’t see LSU losing two straight...