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Winemakers are learning that conservation can be good for business
By The Conversation,13 days ago
Healthy soils, native plants, and fewer chemicals are helping vineyards adapt. 500 vineyards are scattered across the slopes and valleys of South Africa’s Western Cape, one of the world’s most biologically diverse landscapes. The region produces about 90 percent of South Africa’s wine, but winemakers there are increasingly struggling with drought, excessive heat and erratic rainfall.
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