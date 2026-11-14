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HBCU LOVE: FAMU Alumni Announce $3.1 Million in Homecoming Commitments, Launch $2 Million Giving Challenge
By Texas Metro News,12 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – FAMU Homecoming 2026 became a celebration of alumni philanthropy as Florida A&M University announced $3.1 million in charitable commitments to expand scholarships, strengthen university programs and preserve the legacy of the Marching “100.”. The commitments from alumni and longtime supporters demonstrate how Rattler pride continues...
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