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Craftsmanship and personal style shine in this charming Hyde Park Victorian home
By Anna Petrow,7 days ago
My Portraits of a Place project, a photoseries that captures the heart of a home on film, was born out of a desire to capture the feeling of being in my favorite places. To me, 35mm film does that in a way that digital doesn’t quite capture. Call it the nostalgia of flipping through family photo albums or the whimsy of not quite knowing how the photos will turn out—the results always feel a bit like magic.
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