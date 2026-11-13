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Cougars Show Fight in Second Half but Fall to Pittsburg State in Kansas City
11 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The University of Sioux Falls Men's Basketball team battled back from a 14-point halftime deficit Friday afternoon but ultimately fell 84–76 to Pittsburg State in the opening game of the NSIC-MIAA Challenge at Municipal Auditorium. The Cougars outscored the Gorillas 40–34 in the second half and trimmed the deficit to five points in the closing minutes, but Pittsburg State held on to secure the victory. Kyle Ingwerson led USF with 26 points, while Jacoby Mehrman added 22 as the Cougars moved to 0–2 on the season.