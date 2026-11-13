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New Lexia Data Highlights the Importance of Speaking Practice for Students Learning English
By Charlotte Andrist,4 days ago
BOSTON — Nov. 12, 2026 — As K–12 schools serve a growing population of English learners, new 2025–26 data from Lexia, a Cambium Learning Group brand, highlight the role academic conversation can play in helping emergent bilingual students develop the English language skills they need to participate confidently in classroom learning.