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Henderson Companies Appoints Nikki Hammer as Strategic Consulting Director
9 days ago
Henderson Companies, the parent company of Henderson Engineers and Henderson Building Solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Nikki Hammer as strategic consulting director. In her new role, Hammer leads the service that engages owners and other key design and construction project stakeholders early in the planning process to determine where and when to invest resources that will maximize the value and performance of their buildings.