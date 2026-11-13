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AI in Marching Band: From Show Design to the Field
By EdCircuit Staff,8 days ago
AI in marching band is entering show planning, drill design, and practice as directors balance new possibilities with student musicianship. AI in marching band is entering the work behind a demanding student assignment: play the right notes, maintain spacing, and reach the next formation on count. Every decision made during show planning eventually has to work for teenagers carrying instruments across a field.