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Cyberattacks in Education: A November 2026 Warning
By EdCircuit Staff,10 days ago
Cyberattacks in education are disrupting schools and colleges. Explore November 2026 incidents, emerging threats, and preparedness strategies. Cyberattacks in education have disrupted schools and universities across the United States in recent days, forcing institutions to restrict network access, cancel classes, and confront difficult questions about their ability to operate when critical technology becomes unavailable.