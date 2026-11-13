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What Medtech Companies Should Know Before Building a Companion App | By Serhii Tolmach, Healthcare Software Consultant, WTT Solutions
8 days ago
A companion app often starts as a modest line item on a device roadmap: a way to show readings, send reminders, and make the product feel current. Then it grows. Within a year it may be collecting data that clinicians rely on, pushing firmware updates, handling support tickets, and shaping how patients judge the device itself. Many medtech teams discover too late that the app has become part of the product, with all the regulatory, security, and support obligations that come with that.