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Channel Medsystems Announces Grant Support for an Investigator-Sponsored Clinical Study Evaluating Cerene® Cryotherapy for Women With Adenomyosis
8 days ago
Channel Medsystems, Inc., a privately held medical technology company dedicated to raising the standard of care for women with heavy menstrual bleeding and dysmenorrhea, announced today grant support for an investigator-sponsored study (ISS) at NYU Langone Health’s Center for Fibroid Care evaluating the Cerene® Cryotherapy Device in women with MRI-confirmed adenomyosis.