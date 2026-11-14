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SoFi Stock: $15.42 Saturday, the Week of the Anthropic IPO, Bull $17, Bear $13.86
By Tobi Opeyemi Amure,12 days ago
Updated 14 November 2026, 07:00 GMT. SoFi Technologies (SOFI) closed Friday at $15.42, down $0.21 or 1.34 percent, its third straight lower close (Morningstar, Yahoo Finance). Verdict: being named one of six retail brokers for the Anthropic IPO has not lifted the shares, which are down about 5 percent since Wednesday. The IPO is expected to price on 18 November and trade on 19 November. Reference levels for the week: $17 above, $13.86 below.