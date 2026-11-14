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Housing Lottery Launches for 623 East 178th Street in Tremont, The Bronx
13 days ago
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 623 East 178th Street, a 12-story residential building in Tremont, The Bronx. Designed by Nikolai Katz Architect and developed by Yonah Grunhut of Grun Group LLC, the structure yields 99 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 19 units for residents at 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $92,400 to $146,560.
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