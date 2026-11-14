undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sexual predator deported to Mexico hauled back to US for assault and murder of American mom
13 days ago
A serial rapist from Mexico who murdered an American woman more than two decades ago and terrorized other women in the United States has finally been brought to justice. Miguel Angel Urbano-Vazquez, who was previously deported to Mexico before being extradited back to the U.S., was found guilty earlier this month of aggravated first-degree murder in the March 2002 rape and strangulation of 39-year-old Sharon Van Gilder in Washington state.