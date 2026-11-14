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Brent Crude Oil Price: $95.84 Saturday Week Ahead After a Second Weekly Loss, Bull $98, Bear $91
By Tobi Opeyemi Amure,12 days ago
Updated 14 November 2026, 07:00 GMT. Brent crude futures settled Friday at $95.84, up 2 cents, and finished the week about 2.5 percent lower, Brent’s second straight weekly fall (market reports based on Reuters data). Verdict: Thursday’s attack-driven jump held, but Brent could not build on it. Supply data and the chance of a US-Iran arrangement on Hormuz are holding the price down. Reference levels for the week ahead: $98 above, $91 below.