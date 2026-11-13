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Global FX Market Summary – Fed Hikes, ECB Divergence, and Energy Risks Drive Market Shifts – 13 November 2026
By Karthik Subramanian,8 days ago
Aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes, ECB policy divergence, and elevated energy and geopolitical risks continue driving strong US Dollar dominance. Aggressive Federal Reserve Tightening and US Dollar Strength. Stubbornly persistent consumer inflation and aggressive commentary from Federal Reserve officials have solidified market expectations for further monetary tightening, driving the US...