undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Micron (MU) Stock: $778 Saturday Ahead of Nvidia’s 17 November Results, Bull $877, Bear $725
By Tobi Opeyemi Amure,12 days ago
Updated 14 November 2026, 07:00 GMT. Micron (MU) closed Friday at $778.31, down $20.13 or 2.52 percent, its second fall since Nvidia’s CEO resigned (StockAnalysis, Finviz). Verdict: Micron is holding up better than Sandisk and SK Hynix and still trades well above the 10 November close. Nvidia’s results on Tuesday will show whether AI memory demand is intact under Nvidia’s new leadership. Reference levels for the week: $877 above, $725 below.