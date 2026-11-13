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Honey Revenge and Dead Poet Society Join Forces in Allentown for an Unforgettable Coheadliner Show
By K. Maddox,11 days ago
Pop-rock powerhouse Honey Revenge and alt-rockers Dead Poet Society are two of the biggest rising acts in rock these days. With Honey Revenge recently headlining the Summer School Tour this summer and releasing their new album Loving and Losing, and Dead Poet Society embarking on a European tour with Muse this month, both bands have been making a name for themselves in their own right.