undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jeff Robbins: Putting lipstick on a pig
By Jeff Robbins,12 days ago
Shocking, but the electoral thumping of President Donald Trump delivered by American voters last Tuesday was not, in Donald Trump’s estimation, a reflection on Donald Trump. “I wasn’t on the ballot, and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE,” posted the most spectacular, and spectacularly successful, snake oil salesman not merely in American history but in anyone’s history. “Thank you for your attention to this matter.”