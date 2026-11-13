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Bitcoin Cash Tests 215.00 Channel Support, Correction to 240.00 Possible – 13 November 2026
By Karthik Subramanian,8 days ago
Bitcoin Cash cryptocurrency can be expected to correct up toward the next resistance level 240.00 (former support from September). Bitcoin Cash cryptocurrency recently reversed up from the support zone between the support level 215.00 (which has been reversing the price from July, as can be seen from the daily Bitcoin Cash chart below), support trendline of the daily down channel from September and the lower daily Bollinger Band. The upward reversal from this support zone created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Hammer, which stopped the earlier short-term impulse wave (iii) – which belongs to the minor impulse wave iii from the end of October.