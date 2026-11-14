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Know Before You Go: Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech
By kylelpj,13 days ago
RUSTON – A rivalry renewed. A stadium dressed in red. Another Saturday in Ruston. Louisiana Tech returns to Origin Bank Field at Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, to host Southern Miss in a Sun Belt Conference showdown. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN+ as the Bulldogs welcome the Golden Eagles back to Ruston for a Red Out, presented by Experience Ruston.