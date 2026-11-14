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Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea To Shake Up the Eastern Conference
By Dan Favale,13 days ago
Bringing in MPJ and Sharpe increases the chances of avoiding too much collateral damage. Porter's contract is up after this season, and he shouldn't cost as much per year to retain as Wagner. Sharpe has a $10 million team option. The Magic can decline it and take the tax savings or consider their center rotation set between him and Wendell Carter Jr.