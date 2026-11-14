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Alabama Ranks 45th in Freedom: A Wake-Up Call for the Yellowhammer State
By Guest Contributor,13 days ago
The recent Cato Institute’s 2026 edition of Freedom in the 50 States delivers an uncomfortable verdict for Alabama: 45th overall. That places the state near the bottom of the pack, behind California of all places, and ahead of only a handful of others (South Carolina, Alaska, Massachusetts, New York, and Hawaii). For a Deep South state long governed by Republicans and proud of its conservative reputation, the ranking is a stinging indictment of policy choices that have prioritized control over liberty.
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