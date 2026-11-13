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Magic: The Gathering Universes Beyond Collaborations I Would Love to See
By Noah Cochrane,9 days ago
If you have been playing—or actively avoiding—Magic: The Gathering over the past few years, you have probably noticed that Universes Beyond is here to stay. Everyone has their own opinion about these crossover sets, and none of those opinions are necessarily wrong. The criticisms are valid, just as someone loving the opportunity to play with their favorite characters is completely valid. I also think even the biggest Universes Beyond hater could be swayed by the right property, but that is just my opinion.