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Northwoods Partners announces 2026 Festival of Trees with lighting ceremony to be held on Nov. 22
13 days ago
Northwoods Partners invites the community to celebrate the holiday season at its annual Festival of Trees, Nov. 22 through Dec. 6, at the Grand Ely Lodge. This beloved community tradition transforms the lodge lobby into a magical winter wonderland filled with beautifully decorated Christmas trees, festive wreaths, and unique handmade gifts.