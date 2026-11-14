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The abortion doctor who leads with her faith: ‘God is forgiving’
13 days ago
When gynecologist and abortion provider Dr DeShawn Taylor has conversations with patients about the afterlife, they ask her if they will be condemned for their choices. To quell their concerns, she shares with them bible verses about free will. "If God wants that vessel, that spirit to get here, God will choose another vessel. You get to say, 'I'll pass,'" Taylor said at her clinic one spring afternoon, her short curly hair matching the color of her maroon scrubs. "I think that makes people feel a lot better with that understanding."
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