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Former Fredonia Village Attorney Sam Drayo Dies
13 days ago
A Fredonia resident who served as the Village Attorney for 47 years has passed away. According to an obituary published by the Larson-Timko Funeral Home, Sam Drayo died on Wednesday at the age of 85. Drayo was the Fredonia Village Attorney from 1969-2016. He also served as the Attorney for the Village of Brocton from 2005-2015. A Mass of Christian Burial for Drayo is scheduled for Thursday, November 19th at Holy Trinity Church in Dunkirk.