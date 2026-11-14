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Miller's 22 Not Enough in Loggers 77-72 Loss to Chapman
12 days ago
ORANGE, Calif. -- The Loggers drop their second game of their California road trip, falling 77-72 to Chapman. Zane Miller had a great night for the Loggers, dropping 22 points on the way to a tight game against Chapman. Ian Cook got the Log rolling early, though, scoring the first six points for the Loggers as the teams traded buckets early. Dante Deshautelle got his first points of the day shortly after, drilling a three to put the Loggers back up three.