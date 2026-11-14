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A nurses' strike is averted, while a lack of urgency prevails on Beacon Hill
By Alison Kuznitz,13 days ago
With less than eight hours to spare, Brigham and Women's Hospital nurses and Mass General Brigham late Wednesday managed to avert a potentially historic open-ended strike. Divided over cost-of-living increases, limits on temporary travel nurses and health insurance contributions, the parties negotiated for hours Monday and made "some progress" — but not enough to call off the strike. Even as Gov. Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu stopped by the session and called on the sides to strike a deal, it seemed likely thousands of nurses would end up streaming through Longwood Medical Area by 7 a.m. Thursday. No additional talks were scheduled.
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