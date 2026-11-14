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Annihilated review: one broken hero, one escape, and a surprising emotional punch
By JOSH L.,12 days ago
TL;DR: Annihilated is a forgiving, story-driven roguelite where your choice of broken hero changes the journey and breaking weapons powers your biggest attacks. The Mage route, art and soundtrack stand out, while rough translation, long monologues and sometimes shallow combat hold it back. Annihilated begins after the heroics have already...