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Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction: Oversold bounce setup collides with heavy overhead supply
By Caroline Bishop,13 days ago
Dogecoin is being marked near $0.06 on Binance spot, down 3.08% over the last 24 hours, with trading confined to a $0.07 to $0.06 range and volume at $31.9 million. That keeps DOGE pinned near immediate support at $0.06 while sitting below the 7-day, 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages, a setup that points to a market still trading under pressure rather than rebuilding trend strength.