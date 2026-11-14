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Aston Martin and Lucasfilm team up for Star Wars’ 50th birthday
By ADAM D.,12 days ago
Aston Martin is making the jump to lightspeed, or at least its marketing department is. The British carmaker has signed on as a partner for the Star Wars 50th anniversary, joining Disney and Lucasfilm for a year of celebrations that starts in January 2027. If you want to know what that actually means for cars, fans or collectors, the honest answer right now is that nobody outside the two companies knows yet.