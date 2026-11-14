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AS Roma star Donyell Malen credits Xavi influence after ending Netherlands goal drought in Greece rout
By Donny Afroni,13 days ago
Malen finally broke his international duck for 2026 during a ruthless 7-0 demolition of Greece at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Friday night. Despite the long wait to get back on the scoresheet for his country, the AS Roma forward insisted that the dry spell had not been weighing on his mind as he focused on the team's collective performance in the Nations League.