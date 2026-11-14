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PITT OFFENSE STRUGGLES IN LOSS TO FLORIDA STATE
13 days ago
Pitt’s offense struggled and was limited to 10 points as the Panthers lost to the Florida State Seminoles 16-10. With main quarterback Mason Heintschel out for the season with an ACL tear from early October and expected starter Holden Gernier also out due to injury, freshman Corey Dailey started and completed 16 of 34 passing for 157 yards, a touchdown and an interception to go with a team-high 58 yards rushing. Pitt hits the road for the final two games of the regular season.
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