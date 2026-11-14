undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Brighton ready to rival Real Madrid and Barcelona for £12m-rated 18-year-old Brazilian defensive sensation ahead of January window
By Adhe Makayasa,13 days ago
According to TEAMtalk, the Seagulls are prepared to make a serious push for Vitao as clubs across England, Spain, France and Italy track his rapid rise. Having progressed through the youth ranks at Mineiro, the teenage centre-half has long been viewed internally as a talent capable of reaching Europe's elite. His composed displays at senior level have now placed him firmly on the radar of several heavyweights.