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Alphonso Davies injured again? Bayern Munich apparently fear a “worst-case scenario”
By Jonas Rütten,13 days ago
Bayern Munich's crowded treatment room may have another occupant in Alphonso Davies. The record champions have a specific concern about the diagnosis. Davies came off after just five minutes of Canada's 3-2 first-leg CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final against Guatemala with an injury that has yet to be precisely diagnosed. While...