undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A favorable late fall weekend to complete those outdoor chores
By Darren Maier,13 days ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a chilly start to November, this weekend is your chance to wrap up fall cleanup and holiday decorations in nearly perfect conditions. A large high pressure system is settling over the Upper Midwest and moving eastward very slowly, which means one thing: quiet, stable weather. If you haven’t had the time to rake those leaves, tidy up the yard, or string up holiday lights, today and Sunday are your days.