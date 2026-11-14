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After 6 Years, the Mission’s Historic Library Is Back. What to Look For
By Nisa Khan,13 days ago
The Mission District is finally getting its grand library on 24th Street back. Closed down for renovations back in 2020, the Mission Branch of the San Francisco Public Library has been operating out of a small, temporary space on Valencia Street since 2022. The century-old building, dating back to 1915, is one of seven San Francisco libraries funded by industrialist Andrew Carnegie.