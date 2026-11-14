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First Alert Forecast - January-like temperatures for the weekend, staying cool for the week ahead
By Emily Acton,13 days ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) — The first widespread frost occurred in the CSRA Saturday morning, and the first freeze of the fall season is likely Sunday morning. Temperatures will be more typical for January than November with highs running about 10 degrees cooler than average through early week. Highs will return to average or even slightly warmer than average Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with highs back into the lower 70s.
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