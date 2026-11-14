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How to remove Authenticator from Microsoft Account
12 days ago
Microsoft Authenticator is a mobile application developed by Microsoft that helps you secure your email accounts. In addition to a Microsoft account, you can also add other email accounts to the app, such as a Google account. After setting up Microsoft Authenticator for your Microsoft account, you have to approve the sign-in request in the Authenticator app every time you sign in. If you want to remove Authenticator from your Microsoft account, follow the right steps; otherwise, you may be permanently locked out of your account.