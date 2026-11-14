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Carroll School Board to Elect President and Vice President at Monday Meeting
By Miles Brewer,13 days ago
The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education will meet Monday evening to elect its board president and vice president. Currently, Stacy McCaulley is CCSD Board President, and Jeff Cullen is Board Vice President. The board will also set the day, time, and place for upcoming board meetings, as well as review committee appointments and the board’s governance plan for the 2026-2027 school year. Additionally, the board will consider approval of early graduates, a plan for snow days, undergo the second reading of a new policy on religious expression, and more. The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, at Adams Elementary, and is open to the public. Carroll Broadcasting will bring updates in upcoming newscasts.