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What are you watching this weekend?
By The A.V. Club,13 days ago
Left: Dune (Photo: Warner Bros.); Top right: The Invite (Photo: A24); Bottom right: Small Prophets (Photo: Apple TV/BBC) There’s always a deluge of TV shows, docuseries, and movies to catch up on, whether old or new. It’s never too late to catch up with so much to watch. Here’s what The A.V. Club team has been watching, with room below for readers to share some of their own favorite titles of the week.