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Freeze watch for portions of Mississippi Nov. 13–14, 2026
By Jon Ross Myers,13 days ago
Freezing temperatures are expected across portions of Mississippi beginning Nov. 13, 2026, and lasting through Nov. 14, 2026, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said. The agency’s Facebook post advised residents to protect their homes and families; look after pets and plants; drip faucets; insulate where possible; and check on neighbors who may need assistance.