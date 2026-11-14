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Painesville police announce arrests for January shootings that left 2 dead
By Staff Reporteditor@news-herald.com,13 days ago
The Painesville Police Department recently announced the arrests of two men in connection with a fatal shooting in the city on Jan. 25. The department announced on Nov. 12 that Derek Dyer Jr., 18, and Amari Taylor, 19, are being held in the Lake County Jail. The Lake County grand jury issued indictments against both men in September, according to county court records.