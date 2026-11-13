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Gold struggles below $3,900 ahead of US PPI data
By Authors,7 days ago
LONDON (November 13) Gold (XAU/USD) trims its gains on Friday after briefly climbing above $3,900. The metal fell to $3,852 on Thursday, its lowest level since October 2025. Hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials have fueled bets on an extended period of monetary policy tightening, lifting the US Dollar (USD) and Treasury yields and leaving the metal down more than 4% so far this week.