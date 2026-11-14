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Aicher Leads Levi Slalom as Hoffman Surges From Bib 57
By Peter Lange,13 days ago
LEVI, Finland, Nov. 14, 2026 — Germany’s Emma Aicher delivered a commanding opening run in the first women’s World Cup slalom of the 2026-27 season, leading Albania’s Lara Colturi by 0.36 seconds on Levi Black. Croatia’s Zrinka Ljutić sits third, while Australia’s Madison Hoffman produced the morning’s standout high-bib performance, climbing into 13th from bib 57.