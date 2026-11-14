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MVU MEN’S SOCCER EARNS BERTH INTO NAIA CHAMPIONSHIP
13 days ago
The Missouri Valley University men’s soccer team has a shot at a National title after earning a berth into the 2026 NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship. The 40-team field was announced Friday evening. The Vikings earned at at-large berth into the National Tournament, carrying an overall record of 11-5-4 into the event. Missouri Valley will play in the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, bracket, and will open with a first round game against Texas A&M-San Antonio. The winner of the game will advance to the second round, and play the host team for the bracket, No. 2 seed Mid-America Christian.