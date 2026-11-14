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Wordle hint today: Clues for November 14 2026 NYT puzzle #1974
By Charles Curtis, For The Win,12 days ago
WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE NOVEMBER 14, 2026 WORDLE ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU. We've seen some hard Wordle words over the years and if you’re here, you’re probably struggling with today's and are looking for some help. So let’s run down a few clues with today's Wordle that could help you solve it.