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Review: Wade Gets Swamp Fever In Wade Wilson: Deadpool #10
By Donovan Kemp,9 days ago
Wade Wilson: Deadpool #10 sees Wade out of his normal habitat while searching for a missing person. I like Wade being in the swamps. That is a setting where a lot can happen, and I am glad it made for an entertaining issue. Wade is back to his usual asinine, “Merc With A Mouth” personality. I wanted a little bit of a debrief of the Big Guns crossover, especially with the revelation Wade was told, but I was happy nonetheless with this issue. The guest artist is fine. He has a lot of the same look as Shaw's art, but is too heavy on the inks.